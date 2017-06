WPP PLC (WPP.LN) said Monday that Wunderman bought Spanish digital consultancy The Cocktail.

The company didn't reveal how much the business has been bought for.

Shares at 0730 GMT down 2 pence, or 0.1%, at 1752 pence valuing the company at GBP22.32 billion.

-Write to Olga Cotaga at olga.cotaga@wsj.com, Twitter @OlgaCotaga

June 05, 2017 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)