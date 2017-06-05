What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

China's debt crackdown is driving firms to seek loans from loosely regulated trusts, which invest in riskier areas of the economy.

GM's chief faces shareholders Tuesday, under pressure from hedge fund Greenlight to split the auto maker's shares into two classes.

Tencent has become China's top investor in the U.S. tech sector, with stakes in ventures ranging from gaming to space tourism.

Truckers face monitoring of their cellphone use as accidents increase and insurers' losses surge.

Global growth will hit a seven-year high of 2.9% next year, the World Bank said, but warned of risks.

A food-libel suit against ABC is set to begin, in what could be the largest defamation case in U.S. history.

Sunrun asked its board to review claims by former employees that they manipulated sales data.

The NFL will allow its TV partners to run commercials for hard liquor, in a change of league policy.

Rickmers filed for insolvency in a sign of crisis for German shipping firms.

SpaceX launched a refurbished cargo capsule, a first for Musk's company.

June 05, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)