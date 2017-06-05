USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 5

For the week ended Jun 4, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28
Idaho 3 3 1 1 20 20 58 43 18 33
Minn 0 0 0 0 5 4 70 68 25 28
Mont 7 0 4 2 41 46 45 52 3 0
ND 2 1 8 5 38 32 47 54 5 8
SD 4 2 28 21 43 38 22 36 3 3
Wash 0 0 1 1 16 26 82 65 1 8
6-state
avg 3 1 8 5 34 32 48 53 7 9
yr-ago 0 0 2 2 19 19 68 70 11 9
PROGRESS:
--Emerged--
06/04 05/28 2016 Avg
Idaho 80 74 95 98
Minn 100 97 100 89
Mont 78 65 94 88
ND 92 77 94 78
SD 100 99 99 95
Wash 87 81 99 99
6-state
avg 90 79 95 85
