USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jun 5

For the week ended Jun 4, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28 06/04 05/28

Idaho 3 3 1 1 20 20 58 43 18 33

Minn 0 0 0 0 5 4 70 68 25 28

Mont 7 0 4 2 41 46 45 52 3 0

ND 2 1 8 5 38 32 47 54 5 8

SD 4 2 28 21 43 38 22 36 3 3

Wash 0 0 1 1 16 26 82 65 1 8

6-state

avg 3 1 8 5 34 32 48 53 7 9

yr-ago 0 0 2 2 19 19 68 70 11 9

PROGRESS:

--Emerged--

06/04 05/28 2016 Avg

Idaho 80 74 95 98

Minn 100 97 100 89

Mont 78 65 94 88

ND 92 77 94 78

SD 100 99 99 95

Wash 87 81 99 99

6-state

avg 90 79 95 85

June 05, 2017