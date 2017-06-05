USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Jun 5

For the week ended Jun 4, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
06/04 05/28 2016 Avg 06/04 05/28 2016 Avg
Ark 85 81 87 76 78 71 80 67
Ill 85 62 80 81 62 38 63 66
Ind 75 54 79 85 47 32 52 64
Iowa 91 77 93 84 62 39 75 65
Ks 59 41 40 57 39 24 23 39
Ky 60 45 41 54 38 26 27 37
La 96 94 93 91 93 91 89 84
Mich 75 56 85 85 46 20 55 61
Minn 94 81 98 86 68 39 82 63
Miss 92 89 92 88 89 84 84 78
Mo 71 54 67 60 51 34 49 44
Nebr 91 76 88 90 62 35 60 67
NC 57 43 55 53 42 26 40 39
ND 94 83 96 81 57 26 72 50
Ohio 74 54 83 87 52 35 51 62
SD 92 72 82 83 62 30 58 55
Tenn 62 53 66 60 45 29 47 41
Wis 73 45 94 80 34 12 71 53
18-state
avg 83 67 82 79 58 37 62 59
