Transense Technologies Secures Contract from Glencore

Transense Technologies PLC (TRT.LN), a provider of sensor systems for the transportation and industrial markets, said Monday it has secured a contract to supply tyre monitoring systems from Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN).

The company's division nTranslogik has secured the contract via its Australian distributor, Brownfield Engineering and Maintenance Pty. Ltd. to supply iTrack II mining tyre monitoring systems for 40 trucks at the Ravensworth mine, owned by Glencore. The tyre monitoring systems will be supplied on a rental and service basis to Glencore.

No financial details of the contract were disclosed.

June 05, 2017 03:39 ET (07:39 GMT)