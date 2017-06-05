S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2442.27 -- second pivot point resistance
2439.00 -- lifetime high
2439.00 - - previous day's high
2437.70 -- previous day's close
2436.13 -- first pivot point resistance
2428.00 - - previous day's low
2423.15 - - 4-day moving average
2417.73 - - first pivot point support
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2412.69 - - 9-day moving average
2405.47 - - second pivot point support
2398.89 - - 18-day moving average
2347.45 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 - - previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
62.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31
61.74 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30
63.21 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 26
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5886.75 -- lifetime high
5886.75 - previous day's high
5886.00 - - previous day's close
5852.67 - - second pivot point resistance
5837.83 - - first pivot point resistance
5822.00 -- previous day's low
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5794.33 - - first pivot point support
5781.44 - - 9-day moving average
5765.67 -- second pivot point support
5724.63 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2
72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1
71.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31
70.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30
70.96 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 26
June 05, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)