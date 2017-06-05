On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2442.27 -- second pivot point resistance

2439.00 -- lifetime high

2439.00 - - previous day's high

2437.70 -- previous day's close

2436.13 -- first pivot point resistance

2428.00 - - previous day's low

2423.15 - - 4-day moving average

2417.73 - - first pivot point support

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2412.69 - - 9-day moving average

2405.47 - - second pivot point support

2398.89 - - 18-day moving average

2347.45 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 - - previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

69.98 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

67.84 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

62.82 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31

61.74 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30

63.21 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 26

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5886.75 -- lifetime high

5886.75 - previous day's high

5886.00 - - previous day's close

5852.67 - - second pivot point resistance

5837.83 - - first pivot point resistance

5822.00 -- previous day's low

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5794.33 - - first pivot point support

5781.44 - - 9-day moving average

5765.67 -- second pivot point support

5724.63 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

77.28 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 2

72.99 - - relative strength index (RSI), June 1

71.55 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 31

70.68 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 30

70.96 - - relative strength index (RSI), May 26

