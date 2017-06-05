Oil Resumes Slide on Supply Glut -- 4th Update

Crude futures eased on Monday, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

Continue Reading Below

Oil rose in early trade after Saudi Arabia and three other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, but investors remain pessimistic about the oversupplied crude market and the gains petered out by late morning in London.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.8% to $49.55 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.7% at around $47.36 a barrel. Oil fell by more than 4% last week, the largest weekly decline since early May, after investors were disappointed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries didn't deepen its production cuts at their meeting on May. 25.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates all cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of meddling in their internal affairs and backing terrorism.

Oil traders are sensitive to Middle East tensions because they worry about supply disruptions, although Qatar itself is a smaller producer than its neighbors.

"You've had a knee-jerk reaction to the announcement and then prices came right back down," said Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at BNP Paribas, adding that the market quickly assessed that the tensions were unlikely to have an impact on oil supply.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Market participants will be watching to see if Qatar, a member of OPEC, decides to disrupt the production cutback deal. Late last year, OPEC agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day to reduce a supply glut. Analysts noted that existing tensions in the group between Saudi Arabia and Iran had not prevented them from being able to come to an agreement, however. Meanwhile, investors are impatient to see the cuts help diminish global stocks.

"In the end, as much as OPEC has extended its production cuts, these production cuts still need to make their way through in the form of lower exports," said Mr. Tchilinguirian.

Sentiment deteriorated further last week after data from oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. on Friday showed U.S. oil drillers adding 11 more active rigs in the week ended June 2. That marked a 20th consecutive weekly rise.

U.S. crude production has averaged more than 9.3 million barrels a day for four straight weeks. The government now expects production to reach nearly 10 million barrels a day next year.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.8% to $1.56 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $436.75 a metric ton, down $1.75 from the previous settlement.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com and Jenny W. Hsu at jenny.hsu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)