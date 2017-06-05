Sugar Bounces Back on Hopes for End to U.S.-Mexico Trade Dispute

Sugar prices rebounded Monday from eight consecutive sessions of drops, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. and Mexico would soon reach an agreement on sugar exports.

Venezuela Tries to Resell $5 Billion Bond at Deep Discount

Venezuela is attempting to resell at a deep discount $5 billon of bonds it originally issued in December through a Chinese brokerage.

Qatar Stocks, Bonds Hit by Diplomatic Row With Other Arab States

Qatari stocks tumbled on Monday and its bond yields rose after Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic and transport links to Doha, raising concerns about the economic impact on this Persian Gulf state.

U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.

U.S. Stocks Fall as Apple Shares Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower on Monday, led by declines in shares of Apple.

Supreme Court Deals Setback to SEC on Recovering Illegal Profits

The Supreme Court dealt a defeat to Wall Street's top cop, ruling that the Securities and Exchange Commission is subject to time limits when requiring companies or individuals to forfeit ill-gotten gains from fraud.

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

Goodfriend's Views on Negative Rates, Quantitative Easing Could Clash With Fed

If he becomes a Federal Reserve governor, Marvin Goodfriend could try to change the central bank's playbook for dealing with downturns.

British Police Name Two of Three London Attackers

Police said 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt was known to security services, and neighbors said his zeal for Islamic extremism was broadcast to the nation last year in a television documentary called "The Jihadis Next Door."

Oil Slides on Supply Glut

Crude futures fell to near-one-month lows Monday, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

