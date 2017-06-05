Qatar Stocks, Bonds Hit by Diplomatic Row With Other Arab States

Continue Reading Below

Qatari stocks tumbled on Monday and its bond yields rose after Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic and transport links to Doha, raising concerns about the economic impact on this Persian Gulf state.

U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.

Stocks Steady Despite U.K. Attack, Tensions in the Middle East

Stocks around the world were broadly steady after a weekend attack in the U.K. and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Deals Setback to SEC on Recovering Illegal Profits

The Supreme Court dealt a defeat to Wall Street's top cop, ruling that the Securities and Exchange Commission is subject to time limits when requiring companies or individuals to forfeit ill-gotten gains from fraud.

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

Atlanta Fed Chief Bostic Says He Will Bring Pragmatic Approach

The new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic, says he will bring a pragmatic approach to policy-making that is attuned to making sure economic opportunities are available to all.

British Police Name Two of Three London Attackers

Police said Khuram Shazad Butt, a British citizen born in Pakistan, carried out Saturday's attack with Rachid Redouane, who claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan, and another man. Butt was known to authorities but there wasn't intelligence suggesting he was planning an attack, they said.

Oil Slides on Supply Glut

Crude futures fell to near-one-month lows Monday, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

It's Alive! Sterling Bond Market Bounces Back

Investment-grade companies are on track to issue the largest amount of sterling debt since 2012, as the sterling corporate bond market bounces back following years of steady declines.

China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, a private gauge showed Monday, indicating renewed momentum in the sector after a deceleration in the previous four months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)