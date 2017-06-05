U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.

Stocks Steady, Oil Falls Amid Tensions in the Middle East

Stocks around the world were broadly steady after a weekend attack in the U.K. and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The S&P 500 declined 0.1%.

Qatar Stocks, Bonds Hit by Diplomatic Row With Other Arab States

Qatari stocks tumbled on Monday and its bond yields rose after Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic and transport links to Doha, raising concerns about the economic impact on this Persian Gulf state.

High Court Rules in Favor of Time Limits on SEC Enforcement Actions

The Supreme Court dealt a setback to Wall Street's top cop, ruling unanimously the SEC is subject to time limits when requiring financial firms or individuals to forfeit ill-gotten gains from fraudulent conduct.

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

British Police Identify London Attackers

Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three perpetrators of the London Bridge terror attack, as Londoners started returning to the area where the attackers shattered a summery night of revelry in a deadly rampage.

Oil Slides on Supply Glut

Crude futures eased, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

WSJ's Daily Shot: For the First Time in a Decade, Americans Think It's a Better Time to Sell Than Buy a Home

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting

This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.

More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking

Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.

