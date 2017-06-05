Stocks Drop, Oil Falls as Qatar Spat Threatens OPEC Deal

Global stocks edged lower as investors paused following the record highs many major benchmarks hit Friday and ahead of a week that contains several political and economic events that could jostle markets.

WSJ's Daily Shot: For the First Time in a Decade, Americans Think It's a Better Time to Sell Than Buy a Home

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting

This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.

British Police Identify London Attackers

Prime Minister Theresa May said police had identified all three perpetrators of the London Bridge terror attack, as Londoners started returning to the area where the attackers shattered a summery night of revelry in a deadly rampage.

Oil Resumes Slide on Supply Glut

Crude futures eased, erasing earlier gains that were spurred by a political rift in the Middle East, before investors refocused on the supply-glut.

More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking

Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.

World Bank Forecasts Global Economic Growth to Hit Seven-Year High Next Year

A rebound in trade growth from postcrisis lows should help perk up the global economy next year to its fastest pace in nearly seven years, the World Bank said Sunday.

Qatar's Rift With Saudi Arabia Could Turn Up Heat on Oil and Gas Prices

Any political tension between major Middle Eastern energy-producing nations usually leads to a spike in global oil prices. But as the spat between Qatar and neighboring countries escalates, traders in the world's gas markets will be on high alert too.

It's Alive! Sterling Bond Market Bounces Back

Investment-grade companies are on track to issue the largest amount of sterling debt since 2012, as the sterling corporate bond market bounces back following years of steady declines.

China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, a private gauge showed Monday, indicating renewed momentum in the sector after a deceleration in the previous four months.

