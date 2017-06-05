Global Shares Drop, Oil Rises on Qatar's Dispute With Neighbors

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks edged lower as investors paused following a recent rally, but oil nudged higher and shares in Qatar fell sharply on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

World Bank Forecasts Global Economic Growth to Hit Seven-Year High Next Year

A rebound in trade growth from postcrisis lows should help perk up the global economy next year to its fastest pace in nearly seven years, the World Bank said Sunday.

Oil Mixed After Producers Declare Qatar Rift

Crude futures were mixed after a political rift in the Middle East escalated when Saudi Arabia and three other countries severed diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar's Rift With Saudi Arabia Could Turn Up Heat on Oil and Gas Prices

Any political tension between major Middle Eastern energy-producing nations usually leads to a spike in global oil prices. But as the spat between Qatar and neighboring countries escalates, traders in the world's gas markets will be on high alert too.

It's Alive! Sterling Bond Market Bounces Back

Investment-grade companies are on track to issue the largest amount of sterling debt since 2012, as the sterling corporate bond market bounces back following years of steady declines.

China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, a private gauge showed Monday, indicating renewed momentum in the sector after a deceleration in the previous four months.

Australia's Central Bank Expected to Keep Rates Steady

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep policy rates on hold despite a resurgence of speculation that it will cut interest rates to help a patchy economy.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting

This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.

South Korea's New Government Calls for $10 Billion Stimulus

South Korea's new liberal administration under President Moon Jae-in announced Monday a $10 billion supplement to its national budget to create more jobs and spur economic growth.

Chinese Banks Face Up to Funding Squeeze

Household deposits, long the foundation of China's economy, are now fleeing the country's banking system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)