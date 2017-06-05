Global Markets Fall as Investors Size Up U.K. Elections

Continue Reading Below

Equity markets across Asia were lower, tracking overnight declines in the U.S., as cautious investors looked ahead to elections in the U.K. and a European Central Bank meeting.

Australia Posts 1Q Current Account Deficit

Australia posted a current-account deficit in the first quarter, falling well short of the expectations of some economists for a surplus, the first since 1975.

White House to Nominate Joseph Otting as Comptroller of the Currency

President Donald Trump will nominate Joseph Otting to a post overseeing federally chartered banks, a move that would place a former banker in a key regulatory role.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar Bounces Back on Hopes for End to U.S.-Mexico Trade Dispute

Sugar prices rebounded Monday from eight consecutive sessions of drops, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. and Mexico would soon reach an agreement on sugar exports.

Venezuela Tries to Resell $5 Billion Bond at Deep Discount

Venezuela is attempting to resell at a deep discount $5 billon of bonds it originally issued in December through a Chinese brokerage.

Qatar Stocks, Bonds Hit by Diplomatic Row With Other Arab States

Qatari stocks tumbled on Monday and its bond yields rose after Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations cut diplomatic and transport links to Doha, raising concerns about the economic impact on this Persian Gulf state.

U.S. Productivity Flat in First Quarter

U.S. worker productivity was flat in the first quarter, an upward revision from the previous estimate, but still another sign of sluggishness during the eight-year old expansion.

U.S. Stocks Fall as Apple Shares Decline

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower on Monday, led by declines in shares of Apple.

Supreme Court Deals Setback to SEC on Recovering Illegal Profits

The Supreme Court dealt a defeat to Wall Street's top cop, ruling that the Securities and Exchange Commission is subject to time limits when requiring companies or individuals to forfeit ill-gotten gains from fraud.

U.S. Nonmanufacturing Activity Growth Slowed in May

Economic activity across the U.S. service sector decelerated in May but continued to expand at a solid pace.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)