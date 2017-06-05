Oil Falls to Three-Week Low on Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices resumed losses Friday, falling to three-week lows, after rising U.S. production and President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord helped reignite a recent selloff.

Head of Venezuelan State Oil Company PdVSA to Leave Firm

The head of state-run Petróleos de Venezuela SA, Eulogio del Pino, is leaving the company to run for a special assembly charged with redrafting the country's constitution, according to a person familiar with the matter.

New York Attorney General Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Sunrun Opens Probe into Alleged Manipulation of Sales Data

Executives at solar energy giant Sunrun have asked the company's board of directors to independently review claims by former employees that they were manipulating sales data around the time of Sunrun's initial public offering.

Paris Pact Pullout May Complicate U.S. Trade Efforts

President Donald Trump's move to withdraw from a global climate accord runs the risk of creating new irritants between the U.S. and its trading partners.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Climbs to 733

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 11 in the past week to 733, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Oil Price Forecasts Lowered on Crude Glut Worries Despite OPEC-Led Cuts

Oil analysts cut their price forecasts for the first time in eight months amid doubts that a deal by major producers to limit output will be enough to clear the global glut of crude.

Oil Company Chiefs See Little Impact From U.S. Quitting Paris Accord

Top officials and executives from major oil-producing countries and leading companies said that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord was unlikely to have a major effect on efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

U.S. States Defy Trump's Climate Pact Withdrawal

A day after President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, states and cities around the country are vowing to adhere to their own aggressive climate policies, independent of the federal government.

Tillerson Urges Climate Decision 'Perspective'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had urged President Donald Trump not to leave the Paris climate accord, said the U.S. would continue to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

June 05, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)