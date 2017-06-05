Apple Unveils Smart Speaker Called HomePod

Apple revealed a premium voice-activated speaker called HomePod and announced a series of upgrades to its line of Mac computers and iPads as it looks to bolster its product lines amid rising competition from rivals like Amazon and Microsoft.

CSX Chief Says Health Isn't an Issue

CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison reassured the railroad's shareholders that he is able to lead a turnaround despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires supplemental oxygen.

Uber, Lyft Asked by San Francisco to Turn Over Driving Records

Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. have been subpoenaed by San Francisco to turn over four years of records on driving practices, disability access and service.

Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Study Questions Value of Costly Cancer-Drug Combinations

A new study is stirring debate about whether the benefits of cancer drugs are worth their cost, particularly as drugmakers develop treatments that combine multiple pricey drugs.

Veterans Affairs to Adopt Medical-Records System Defense Department Uses

The head of the Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday the agency will scrap its current electronic records system and use the same system as the one now operating at the Department of Defense.

Virtual Reality Finally Catches On-With Businesses

While consumer adoption has been slow, businesses are turning to virtual reality for training in industries from construction to medicine to sports. Executives say the technology can help teach employees more effectively, less expensively, and often more safely than traditional methods.

Merrill Pulls In Brokers Before Recruitment Pause

Just before a self-imposed recruiting pause set in, Merrill Lynch made at least three multibillion-dollar hires from its biggest rivals.

Goldman Wealth Adviser Breaks Away

David Darby, a Goldman Sachs financial adviser who oversaw $1 billion in assets, is launching his own firm, the bank's latest wealth-management departure.

AmTrust Swaps Finance Chiefs

AmTrust Financial Services said it would replace chief financial officer Ronald Pipoly Jr. with Adam Karkowsky, another company insider.

June 05, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)