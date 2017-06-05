Apple Event: Watch Gets Upgrades, Amazon Video Coming to Apple TV

Apple said it is injecting more artificial intelligence into its Apple Watch, updating software to automatically surface information for users and revising its music feature to show playlists and album art.

CSX Chief Says Health Isn't an Issue

CSX Corp. CEO Hunter Harrison reassured the railroad's shareholders that he is able to lead a turnaround despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires supplemental oxygen.

Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Study Questions Value of Costly Cancer-Drug Combinations

A new study is stirring debate about whether the benefits of cancer drugs are worth their cost, particularly as drugmakers develop treatments that combine multiple pricey drugs.

Veterans Affairs to Adopt Medical-Records System Defense Department Uses

The head of the Department of Veterans Affairs said Monday the agency will scrap its current electronic records system and use the same system as the one now operating at the Department of Defense.

Virtual Reality Finally Catches On-With Businesses

While consumer adoption has been slow, businesses are turning to virtual reality for training in industries from construction to medicine to sports. Executives say the technology can help teach employees more effectively, less expensively, and often more safely than traditional methods.

Merrill Pulls In Brokers Before Recruitment Pause

Just before a self-imposed recruiting pause set in, Merrill Lynch made at least three multibillion-dollar hires from its biggest rivals.

AmTrust Swaps Finance Chiefs

AmTrust Financial Services said it would replace chief financial officer Ronald Pipoly Jr. with Adam Karkowsky, another company insider.

Buyout Firms Eye Gusher of Cash from Aramco IPO

At least 20% of the Saudi Aramco IPO proceeds are expected to be invested in private equity, part of the first significant international investing in the kingdom's history. But for those who manage to secure a slice of the bounty, it won't come for free.

China Huishan Dairy's Latest Headache: Missing Millions

China Huishan Dairy, one of China's largest dairies, says it is missing most of its cash and has fallen more deeply in debt, further clouding its future following the disappearance of its treasurer and the departure of nine of its 10 board members.

June 05, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)