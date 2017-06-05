Pimco Threatens to Scuttle Novo Banco Sale

Continue Reading Below

Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and other bondholders in troubled Portuguese lender Novo Banco are threatening to derail a sale of the bank to private equity group Lone Star Funds, saying they would rather buy it themselves.

Study Questions Value of Costly Cancer-Drug Combinations

A new study is stirring debate about whether the benefits of cancer drugs are worth their cost, particularly as drugmakers develop treatments that combine multiple pricey drugs.

GM Chief Faces Showdown Over Hedge-Fund Investor's Stock Push

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual Reality Finally Catches On-With Businesses

While consumer adoption has been slow, businesses are turning to virtual reality for training in industries from construction to medicine to sports. Executives say the technology can help teach employees more effectively, less expensively, and often more safely than traditional methods.

'Pink Slime' Food-Libel Defamation Trial Set to Begin

Beef Products Inc. is suing ABC News, claiming the family-owned South Dakota meat processor was a victim of a journalistic hit job that hurt its revenues.

As Seats Go Unfilled on Federal Panels, Businesses Face Uncertainty

A slow White House transition process added to the usual disruption triggered when power changes hands, and many commissions critical to business have empty seats.

More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking

Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.

Toyota-Tesla Tie-Up Terminated

The Japanese car maker sold its stake in Tesla Motors some time last year, formally ending a partnership between the car makers.

Shipping Firm Rickmers Files for Bankruptcy

Germany's third largest shipping firm, Rickmers Holding, filed for insolvency Friday, a sign Germany's long-simmering shipping crisis has reached the boiling point.

Chinese Banks Face Up to Funding Squeeze

Household deposits, long the foundation of China's economy, are now fleeing the country's banking system.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)