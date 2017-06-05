CSX Chief Says Health Isn't an Issue

RICHMOND, VA. -- CSX Corp. Chief Executive Hunter Harrison addressed the railroad's shareholders on Monday and reassured them that he is able to lead a turnaround despite an undisclosed medical condition that requires supplemental oxygen.

Mr. Harrison walked through the lobby of the historic Jefferson Hotel here using an oxygen machine and was connected to the device on stage at the annual shareholder meeting. He told the audience that the board is "fully appraised with my medical condition" and that his doctor has cleared him to work.

The 72-year-old hasn't disclosed details of his condition, but shareholders overwhelmingly voted to approve an $84 million payment tied to his decision join CSX earlier this year. CSX said more than 93% of the votes cast were in favor of the reimbursement. All of the company's directors were also approved at the meeting.

Chairman Edward Kelly, the only director to sit on stage along Mr. Harrison, said, "The board is satisfied there is no health issue with respect to Hunter's performance."

