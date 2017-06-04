On Our Radar

Warren Buffett's annual lunch auction starts Sunday evening

FILE - In this May 4, 2015 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett says the United States' economy is in better shape than the presidential candidates make it seem. Buffett said Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that any baby born in the country today will live better than their parents, even with the current slow economic growth. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. Last year's winner paid $3,456,789, which tied the record set in 2012.

This year's eBay auction starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end.

Buffett became involved with the Glide Foundation after his first wife, Susie, began volunteering at the charity. She died in 2004, but the connection between Buffett and the group has endured.

Donors fork out big money thanks to Buffett's successful investing record and his decision to give the bulk of his fortune to charity.

The winner can invite up to seven friends to join the lunch at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City.