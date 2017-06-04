The Tech Sector Catches Fire

What you may not know is that by one measure, the 2017 tech-stock rally is already at levels last seen in 2000. The S&P technology sector accounts for nearly a quarter of the S&P 500's market value. The last time that happened was 1999.

Continue Reading Below

The FAANG stocks have been on a roll, rising to new highs...

...and helping to drive repeated records in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

Internal signs of the tech sector's health look relatively ruddy, though gains aren't uniformly shared in the U.S. economy thanks to offshoring and other broader business trends.

WSJ subscribers can get The Daily Shot -- a chart-by-chart briefing on markets and economics -- sent to their email each morning. Subscribe at wsj.com/newsletters

Write to Lev Borodovsky at Lev.Borodovsky@DowJones.com, Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com and Tom DeStefano at tom.destefano@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2017 10:11 ET (14:11 GMT)