China May Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs 51.5 in April

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in May, a private gauge showed Monday, indicating renewed momentum in the sector after a deceleration in the previous four months.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Exports and Inflation, ECB Meeting

This week, export and inflation data are due from China, the European Central Bank gathers in Estonia to decide monetary policy, and a pension-overhaul bill that aims to address budget woes hangs in the balance in Brazil.

Global Markets Not Shaken by London Attacks

Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region were stable after the latest terror attacks in London, though benchmarks in South Korea and Australia succumbed to profit taking ahead of elections in the U.K.

ECB's Path to Unwinding Easy Monetary Policies Proves Thorny

Three years ago, the European Central Bank became the first major monetary authority to cut a key interest rate below zero. Now, that decision is complicating life for policy makers in Frankfurt as they prepare to plot a route back to normality.

Other Times Unemployment Has Been This Low, It Didn't End Well

There have been only three fleeting periods in the past half-century when the U.S. unemployment rate was as low as it does today, but in hindsight each period was associated with boiling excesses that led to serious economic trouble.

As Seats Go Unfilled on Federal Panels, Businesses Face Uncertainty

A slow White House transition process added to the usual disruption triggered when power changes hands, and many commissions critical to business have empty seats.

How the Big Chip Rally Knocked Down the Leaders

The rally in semiconductor stocks has been surprising for two reasons: It has been longer than expected, and it has changed the pecking order among the biggest chip makers.

More Chinese Companies Turn to Shadow Banking

Beijing's game of Whac-A-Mole against financial risks is sending some borrowers into darker corners. New loans from so-called trusts in the first four months of this year were nearly five times as much as a year earlier.

For Venezuelans, Holding Their Country's Bonds Is a Moral Quandary

Much of Venezuela's outstanding debt is held by Venezuelans, who sometimes struggle to reconcile healthy profits with the plight of their countrymen.

Campaigning Halted in U.K. After Terrorist Attack

Campaigning in Britain's general election was halted Sunday after the U.K. was hit by another terrorist attack, adding further uncertainty to a race that already had become increasingly hard to call.

June 04, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)