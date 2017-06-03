What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The jobless rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3% in May, a sign that the economic expansion has left firms struggling to find workers.

U.S. stocks hit fresh highs, capping a cascade of global records. The Dow rose 62.11 points to 21206.29.

Amazon's stock closed above $1,000 for the first time and Alphabet came within cents of that mark.

Goldman's purchase of Venezuelan bonds wasn't reviewed by top executives, and the ensuing uproar caught the firm's officials off guard.

Trump is considering nominating economist Marvin Goodfriend for a seat on the Fed's board.

Icahn agreed to buy Precision Auto Care, the latest move to expand his car-service network.

Exxon's accounting of the impact of climate-change rules drew fire from New York's attorney general.

Oil analysts cut their price forecasts amid doubts that a deal to limit output will clear a glut of crude.

Sony is releasing the first title from a new smartphone-game unit.

June 03, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)