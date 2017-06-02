Update: U.S. oil-rig count posts weekly climb, up 5 months in a row -- MarketWatch

Baker Hughes (BHI) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=79687&p=irol-rigcountsoverview) climbed by 11 to 733 rigs this week. That marked a 20th weekly rise in a row, or roughly five months. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, climbed by 8 to 916, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices appeared unfazed in the wake of the data. July West Texas Intermediate crude was down 51 cents, or 1.1%, to $47.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from its level .

Continue Reading Below

-Myra P. Saefong

For more from MarketWatch: http://www.marketwatch.com/newsviewer

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 15:43 ET (19:43 GMT)