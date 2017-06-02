Update: Lidl announces locations for first 10 stores to open on June 15 -- MarketWatch

German grocer Lidl has announced the locations of the first 10 stores to open in the U.S. on June 15. The company the opening date without naming the store locations. The company says it will create 5,000 jobs. Six of the stores will be in North Carolina, in Wilson, Kinston, Greenville, Sanford, Rocky Mount and Winston-Salem. The two South Carolina stores will be located in Spartanburg and Greenville, and the two Virginia stores will be located in Virginia Beach and Hampton. Stores will open at 8am after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Lidl is the latest entrant into the U.S. grocery market, adding to a crowded market that includes Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT), Kroger Co. (KR) and Whole Foods Market Inc. (WFM).

-Tonya Garcia

June 02, 2017 15:22 ET (19:22 GMT)