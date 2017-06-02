S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2430.00 -- lifetime high
2430.00 -- previous day's high
2429.60 -- previous day's close
2424.60 -- second pivot point resistance
2419.40 -- first pivot point resistance
2417.20 -- 4-day moving average
2416.70 -- previous month's high
2411.60 -- previous day's low
2406.46 -- 9-day moving average
2406.00 -- first pivot point support
2397.80 -- second pivot point support
2396.53 -- 18-day moving average
2345.67 -- 100-day moving average
2344.50 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
67.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1
62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5851.42 -- second pivot point resistance
5828.08 -- first pivot point resistance
5823.00 -- lifetime high
5823.00 -- previous day's high
5822.00 -- previous day's close
5819.25 -- previous month's high
5780.50 -- previous day's low
5772.58 -- first pivot point support
5755.81 -- 9-day moving average
5740.42 -- second pivot point support
5711.81 -- 18-day moving average
5550.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
72.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1
71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
