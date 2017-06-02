On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2430.00 -- lifetime high

2430.00 -- previous day's high

2429.60 -- previous day's close

2424.60 -- second pivot point resistance

2419.40 -- first pivot point resistance

2417.20 -- 4-day moving average

2416.70 -- previous month's high

2411.60 -- previous day's low

2406.46 -- 9-day moving average

2406.00 -- first pivot point support

2397.80 -- second pivot point support

2396.53 -- 18-day moving average

2345.67 -- 100-day moving average

2344.50 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

67.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1

62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5851.42 -- second pivot point resistance

5828.08 -- first pivot point resistance

5823.00 -- lifetime high

5823.00 -- previous day's high

5822.00 -- previous day's close

5819.25 -- previous month's high

5780.50 -- previous day's low

5772.58 -- first pivot point support

5755.81 -- 9-day moving average

5740.42 -- second pivot point support

5711.81 -- 18-day moving average

5550.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

72.99 -- relative strength index (RSI), June 1

71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)