Oil Falls to Three-Week Low on Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices extended losses on Friday to hit a three-week low, after rising U.S. production and President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord overrode the fall in crude inventories there.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.8% to $49.71 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 1.9% at $47.44 a barrel.

Earlier in the week, oil prices briefly rallied on a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. stocks in weekly data published by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. They quickly resumed their slide, however, which began when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers agreed to extend ongoing production cuts by nine months on May 25.

Investors have returned their focus to rising production, with U.S. average daily output last week hitting its highest level since August 2015.

"Oil prices dropped below 50 this morning as [the] continued global oil glut seems to outweigh bullish U.S. oil inventory reports and Trump exiting the 2015 Paris climate agreement," said Michael Poulsen, oil risk manager at Global Risk Management.

Brent crude has fallen more than 5% this week, after investors were disappointed OPEC didn't do more to address the global supply glut.

"Supply-side concern is still very strong," said Vivek Dhar, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

As OPEC and other major producers cap their production, analysts see U.S. crude output continuing to trend higher as long as global prices stay above $40, a threshold at which many large U.S. oil companies can produce at a profit.

This could be compounded by President Trump's decision to exit from the global pact to address climate change.

"With the U.S. putting the environmental agenda on the back burner, its fossil fuel industry looks set to receive carte blanche on drilling rights which will further spur the revival in U.S. oil supply," said Stephen Brennock from brokerage PVM.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 1.5% to $1.58 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $438.50 a metric ton, down $11.75 from the previous settlement.

