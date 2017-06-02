Global Shares Advance Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Continue Reading Below

Global stocks extended gains ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report after all three major U.S. indexes rose to record highs.

Trump Leaves Paris Deal Despite Allies' Opposition

President Donald Trump said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord in an effort to boost the nation's industry and independence, making a dramatic shift in policy despite intense lobbying from business leaders and close allies.

China Steps Up Support for Its Currency

Investors say Beijing is seeking to build confidence in its economy amid concerns about a debt buildup and a crackdown on loose lending.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Wades Into 'Fiduciary Rule' Debate

The SEC said Thursday that it would wade into the politically charged debate over the duties brokers owe their customers when they recommend investments.

5 Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The May jobs report is expected to show solid hiring, but will wage growth remain a mystery?

U.S. Oil Prices Climb on Stockpile Drain

U.S. oil prices rebounded slightly Thursday after another drop in U.S. crude stocks, though most of the gains got erased in a late-day selloff.

Three Ways Investors Are Looking to Make Money in Japan

With the Nikkei Stock Average closing at its highest level since August 2015, Japan has been a good place for stock investors to make money recently.

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

Singapore Investor Piles Into Student Housing in $1.6 Billion Deal

A Singapore-based investor has purchased a portfolio of 18 North American student housing complexes and four rental apartment properties from a U.S. private-equity firm in three deals valuing the properties at about $1.6 billion, according to the companies.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)