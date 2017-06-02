Oil Falls to Three-Week Low on Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices extended losses to hit a three-week low, after rising U.S. production and President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord overrode the fall in crude inventories there.

Oil Price Forecasts Lowered on Crude Glut Worries Despite OPEC-Led Cuts

Oil analysts cut their price forecasts for the first time in eight months amid doubts that a deal by major producers to limit output will be enough to clear the global glut of crude.

Oil Company Chiefs See Little Impact From U.S. Quitting Paris Accord

Top officials and executives from major oil-producing countries and leading companies said that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord was unlikely to have a major effect on efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

New York Attorney General Alleges Exxon Misled Investors on Climate

New York's attorney general alleged in court papers Friday that Exxon Mobil may have misled investors about how it accounts for the impact of climate change on its operations by using internal estimates that differed from its public statements.

Russia, Saudi Explore Expanding Oil Alliance

Russia and Saudi Arabia are taking steps to deepen their economic and political ties, after an alliance between the world's two biggest oil exporters cemented a deal last week to keep withholding output and boost crude prices

Trump Leaves Paris Deal Despite Allies' Opposition

President Donald Trump said he will withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord in an effort to boost the nation's industry and independence, making a dramatic shift in policy despite intense lobbying from business leaders and close allies.

U.S. States Defy Trump's Climate Pact Withdrawal

A day after President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, states and cities around the country are vowing to adhere to their own aggressive climate policies, independent of the federal government.

Ailing President Leaves Nigeria in an Unhealthy State of Limbo

Africa's largest economy is facing a potential political crisis, fueled by its president's worsening health and a religious divide that threatens his deputy's recent turnaround of Nigeria's fortunes.

As Big Banks Keep Their Distance From Venezuela, Small Ones Get the Deals

Largely shunned by Wall Street, Venezuela is turning to small firms to arrange financing for its operations amid a collapsing economy and daily riots.

U.S. Climate Pivot Puts a Reluctant China in Driver's Seat

President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord gives China a new opening to exert its sway on a big global issue.

