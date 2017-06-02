BP Makes 2 Significant Gas Discoveries Offshore Trinidad

Oil giant BP PLC (BP.LN) said Friday its Trinidad & Tobago unit has made two significant gas discoveries with the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells, offshore Trinidad, which have unlocked 2 trillion cubic feet of gas.

BP also said it has plans to develop its Angelin offshore gas project, with drilling due to start in the third quarter of 2018 and first gas expected by first quarter of 2019.

Development of the Angelin project will include four wells and have a production capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas a day, BP said.

June 02, 2017 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)