WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jun 01

EU, CHINA TRADE TENSIONS CLOUD CLIMATE UNITY

European Union and Chinese leaders gathered in the EU capital to strengthen ties amid increasingly tense relations with the U.S., but a brewing fight over investments bedevils their efforts to tighten economic links

TRUMP WON'T MOVE U.S. EMBASSY IN ISRAEL TO JERUSALEM

President Donald Trump renewed a waiver that keeps the U.S. Embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv instead of moving it to Jerusalem.

PHILIPPINES STRUGGLES TO SUPPRESS ISIS-LINKED REBELS

Philippine troops accidentally killed 11 of their comrades as they battled Islamist militants, the latest in a series of incidents illustrating how the military is struggling to contain the threat of rebel groups.

MAY'S U.K. ELECTION GAMBLE IMPERILED

In calling snap elections, Prime Minister Theresa May was betting that she could bolster her parliamentary majority ahead of Brexit negotiations. Now that bet looks dicey.

CHINA'S PROPAGANDA MACHINE ELEVATES XI JINPING TO SOCIALIST THINKER-IN-CHIEF

A crescendo of state-backed publicity and research on President Xi's policies bears the hallmarks of a campaign to proclaim him a great socialist thinker whose ideas are driving China's renaissance as a global power.

AFGHAN PRESIDENT ORDERS EXECUTIONS OF JAILED MILITANTS

President Ashraf Ghani issued the death sentences for members of a group the government says carried out Wednesday's truck bombing in Kabul, which killed more than 90 people in one of the worst attacks in the capital since 2001.

FRENCH PROSECUTOR OPENS PROBE INTO MACRON MINISTER

A prosecutor opened a preliminary probe into the past business dealings of one of Emmanuel Macron's ministers and closest allies, a potential setback for the president's effort to win legislative elections on a promise to clean up politics.

BRAZIL GDP RISES IN FIRST QUARTER AFTER TWO-YEAR RECESSION

Brazil's economy emerged during the first quarter from its worst recession on record, as record harvests and growing exports outweighed shrinking consumer spending and business investment.

