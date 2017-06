Winfull Group Holdings Ltd.'s (0183.HK) 51%-owned unit agreed to sell several properties on Hong Kong's Kowloon peninsula to Country Garden Holdings Co. (2007.HK) for 610 million Hong Kong dollars ($78.3 million).

Continue Reading Below

The Hong Kong-listed company said after markets closed Thursday that the sale is expected to result in a gain before tax of about HK$68.4 million.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 21:32 ET (01:32 GMT)