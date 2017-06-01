What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

A truck bomb detonated in the heart of Kabul, killing at least 90 people, as Afghanistan reels from an escalating militant campaign.

The House intelligence panel issued seven subpoenas, in a sign that its Russia investigation is advancing in scope and intensity.

Former FBI head Comey is expected to testify as early as next week that Trump asked him to back off the Flynn investigation.

Trump plans an announcement Thursday on the Paris climate treaty, and officials said he is expected to withdraw from the accord.

Trump has granted waivers to at least 16 White House officials to allow them to work on issues they handled in their private-sector jobs.

Russia said it launched four cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria from a warship and submarine in the Mediterranean.

South Korea's defense minister withheld from the nation's president information about a U.S. missile-defense system, Moon's office said.

Turkey is expanding efforts abroad to capture Erdogan opponents by canceling passports and nearly netted an NBA player.

A Russian court ordered an opposition leader to delete portions of an investigative video that helped spark street protests.

NASA announced here that it will launch an unprecedented mission to fly directly into the sun's atmosphere.

June 01, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)