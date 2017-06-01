Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management Head David Carroll to Retire

Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that the head of its wealth and investment management unit David Carroll will retire, effective July 31. He will be replaced on July 1 by Jonathan Weiss, who has been head of Wells Fargo Securities, which includes the bank's investment banking business.

Mr. Carroll, who will retire after 38 years at Wells Fargo and Wachovia, leads the unit responsible for wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to individual and institutional clients. In the past few years investment management was added to his oversight as the bank reorganized.

A successor for Wells Fargo Securities will be named prior to Mr. Weiss's transition to the new role, the bank said. Mr. Weiss will continue to be based in New York and report to Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan and join the bank's operating committee of its top executives.

Mr. Carroll, who joined Wachovia Bank & Trust Company in 1979, was the most senior Wachovia Corp. executive after Wells Fargo merged with the bank in 2009.

