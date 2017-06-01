S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2420.27 -- second pivot point resistance
2416.70 -- lifetime high
2416.40 -- previous day's high
2415.73 -- first pivot point resistance
2413.05 -- 4-day moving average
2411.10 -- previous day's close
2407.63 -- first pivot point support
2404.61 -- 9-day moving average
2404.07 -- second pivot point support
2403.00 -- previous day's low
2395.61 -- 18-day moving average
2394.50 -- previous month's high
2345.50 -- 100-day moving average
2324.10 -- previous month's low
1793.10 -- lifetime low
62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5819.25 -- lifetime high
5819.25 -- previous day's high
5817.17 -- second pivot point resistance
5805.58 -- first pivot point resistance
5793.25 -- previous day's close
5780.33 -- first pivot point support
5766.67 -- second pivot point support
5763.75 -- previous day's low
5753.56 -- 9-day moving average
5710.68 -- 18-day moving average
5599.00 -- previous month's high
5347.50 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31
70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30
70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26
70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25
65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24
June 01, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)