S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2420.27 -- second pivot point resistance

2416.70 -- lifetime high

2416.40 -- previous day's high

2415.73 -- first pivot point resistance

2413.05 -- 4-day moving average

2411.10 -- previous day's close

2407.63 -- first pivot point support

2404.61 -- 9-day moving average

2404.07 -- second pivot point support

2403.00 -- previous day's low

2395.61 -- 18-day moving average

2394.50 -- previous month's high

2345.50 -- 100-day moving average

2324.10 -- previous month's low

1793.10 -- lifetime low

62.82 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

61.74 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

63.21 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

63.12 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

59.38 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5819.25 -- lifetime high

5819.25 -- previous day's high

5817.17 -- second pivot point resistance

5805.58 -- first pivot point resistance

5793.25 -- previous day's close

5780.33 -- first pivot point support

5766.67 -- second pivot point support

5763.75 -- previous day's low

5753.56 -- 9-day moving average

5710.68 -- 18-day moving average

5599.00 -- previous month's high

5347.50 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

71.55 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 31

70.68 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 30

70.96 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 26

70.06 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 25

65.90 -- relative strength index (RSI), May 24

June 01, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)