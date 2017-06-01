Ng Keng Hooi Succeeds Mark Tucker as AIA Group CEO and President

AIA Group Ltd. (1299.HK) announced Thursday that Ng Keng Hooi has succeeded Mark Tucker as the group's chief executive and president, effective June 1.

Continue Reading Below

The insurer said Mr. Ng, 62, was also appointed as an executive director and a member of the risk committee of the board.

Mr. Ng was appointed as CEO and president-designate in March, the same month HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK) said that Mr. Tucker will become chairman on Oct. 1.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 06:51 ET (10:51 GMT)