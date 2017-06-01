U.S. Stocks Close at Fresh Highs

Stocks gained broadly, with all three major U.S. indexes closing at fresh highs. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 gained, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its first record since March 1.

Trump Quits Climate Deal He Says Is Unfair to U.S.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has decided to withdraw the U.S. from the "draconian" Paris climate accord, but he said he will begin negotiations to either re-enter the agreement or craft a new deal that he judges fair to the U.S. and its workers.

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

SEC Wades Into 'Fiduciary Rule' Debate

The SEC said Thursday that it would wade into the politically charged debate over the duties brokers owe their customers when they recommend investments.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

5 Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The May jobs report is expected to show solid hiring, but will wage growth remain a mystery?

U.S. Oil Prices Climb on Stockpile Drain

U.S. oil prices rebounded slightly Thursday after another drop in U.S. crude stocks, though most of the gains got erased in a late-day selloff.

Quietest Month Since 2006 Brings Back Volatility Trade

U.S. stock volatility in May was close to the quietest on record, invigorating investors to plow ahead with one of their favorite trades.

Singapore Investor Piles Into Student Housing in $1.6 Billion Deal

A Singapore-based investor has purchased a portfolio of 18 North American student housing complexes and four rental apartment properties from a U.S. private-equity firm in three deals valuing the properties at about $1.6 billion, according to the companies.

Canada Promises Aid for Lumber Industry Hit With U.S. Tariffs

Canada said Thursday it would make 867 million Canadian dollars ($641 million) available to help mitigate the impact on workers and companies from U.S. tariffs recently imposed on Canadian softwood lumber.

