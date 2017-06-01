U.S. Stocks Rise as Oil Prices Stabilize

U.S. stocks started the month a touch higher as oil prices stabilized after two sessions of declines. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

ADP Reports 253,000 Rise in Private Payrolls in May

Hiring at private U.S. employers increased last month at the fastest pace since 2014, another sign the nation's labor market remains strong.

Fed Stress-Test Results Coming June 22, 28

The Federal Reserve said it plans to release the results of its big-bank stress tests June 22 and June 28, and a senior official said the central bank would provide banks with more information about the annual exercise as well as change its approach to supervising banks' boards of directors.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 248,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week but remained at a low level consistent with the health of the U.S. labor market.

Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.

China's Yuan Makes Biggest Leap in Five Months

China's central bank guided the yuan to its biggest one-day jump in roughly five months, the latest sign that authorities are seeking to bolster the yuan in the wake of last week's sovereign-debt downgrade.

5 Things to Watch in the May Jobs Report

The May jobs report is expected to show solid hiring, but will wage growth remain a mystery?

Oil Prices Climb on U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices rebounded Thursday after another drop in U.S. crude stocks, which may signal that production cuts are affecting hefty global inventories.

May's U.K. Election Gamble Imperiled

In calling snap elections, Prime Minister Theresa May was betting that she could bolster her parliamentary majority ahead of Brexit negotiations. Now that bet looks dicey.

Quietest Month Since 2006 Brings Back Volatility Trade

U.S. stock volatility in May was close to the quietest on record, invigorating investors to plow ahead with one of their favorite trades.

