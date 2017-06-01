ADP Reports 253,000 Rise in Private Payrolls in May

Hiring at private U.S. employers increased last month at the fastest pace since 2014, another sign the nation's labor market remains strong.

U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Oil Prices Stabilize

U.S. stocks started the month a touch higher as oil prices stabilized after two sessions of declines. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose to 248,000 Last Week

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week but remained at a low level consistent with the health of the U.S. labor market.

U.S. Manufacturing Index Held Steady in May

U.S. factory activity held steady in May, a sign of continued growth for manufacturers amid economic gains at home and abroad.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell 1.4% in April

Total U.S. construction spending decreased 1.4% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.219 trillion in April, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 0.5% increase in April.

Fed's Powell Says Data Suggest Rate Rises Should Continue

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said the "healthy state" of the U.S. economy argues for continued short-term rate increases and sets the stage for the central bank to start reducing the size of its cash and bond holdings.

Brazil GDP Rises in First Quarter After Two-Year Recession

Brazil's economy emerged during the first quarter from its worst recession on record, as record harvests and growing exports outweighed shrinking consumer spending and business investment.

Yuan Rally Doesn't Have Far to Run

Chinese capital outflows have quietly gained steam again in recent weeks and a more hawkish-than-expected Fed could add fuel to the fire. China's central bank is taking pre-emptive action.

Oil Prices Climb Before U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices regained some ground in anticipation of further falls in U.S. crude stocks, which may signal that production cuts are affecting hefty global inventories.

EU, China Trade Tensions Cloud Climate Unity

European Union and Chinese leaders are set to strengthen ties amid increasingly tense relations with the U.S., but a brewing fight over investments bedevils their efforts to tighten economic links.

