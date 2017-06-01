Dakota Access Pipeline Starts Shipping Oil
The Dakota Access Pipeline started shipping oil Thursday, a milestone in the project after a protracted legal battle and temporary halt in construction.
Russia, Saudi Explore Expanding Oil Alliance
Russia and Saudi Arabia are taking steps to deepen their economic and political ties, after an alliance between the world's two biggest oil exporters cemented a deal last week to keep withholding output and boost crude prices
Donald Trump Says U.S. Will Exit Paris Climate Deal
President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. He said that the country, while exiting the accord, would begin negotiations to re-enter the pact on "fair" terms or seek a new framework.
Despite Paris Accord Exit, Companies See Little Change
The Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement heralds a decisive change in U.S. climate policy, but many corporate leaders say it will have little immediate impact on their investments and strategies.
U.S. Oil Prices Climb on Stockpile Drain
U.S. oil prices rebounded slightly Thursday after another drop in U.S. crude stocks, though most of the gains got erased in a late-day selloff.
U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Surge
Government data showed that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, much more than expected, as refinery activity surprisingly sped up. Gasoline stockpiles decreased by 2.9 million barrels.
Petrobras CEO Says He Has No Plans to Step Down
The chief executive of Brazilian state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said Thursday he plans to stay at the company until his term ends in 2019 regardless of whether embattled President Michel Temer is forced to leave office.
Trump Likely to End Climate Deal
President Donald Trump said he would make an announcement Thursday on the Paris climate treaty, with three White House officials saying he is expected to withdraw from the accord, although the situation could change.
Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks
Exxon Mobil shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.
Tribunal Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute
Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.
