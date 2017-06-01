Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobile shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

Arbitration Panel Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.

U.S. Crude Inventories Seen Falling in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil supplies are expected to decrease by 2.5 million barrels in data due Thursday from the Department of Energy. Gasoline inventories are expected to fall by 1.1 million barrels.

Analysts See 77 Billion-Cubic Feet Add to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data to show natural-gas stockpiles grew by 77.36 billion cubic feet, about 20% less than normal for this time of year.

EU Approves GE's Acquisition of Baker Hughes

General Electric secured unconditional approval from the European Union to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes.

Beverly Hills Loses Bid to Keep Venoco on Drill Site

The city of Beverly Hills lost a bid to force failing energy producer Venoco LLC to decommission an oil and gas drilling facility it has operated for decades on the campus of the Beverly Hills High School.

NASA Probe to Explore Sun's Atmosphere for First Time

NASA said it will launch an unprecedented mission to fly directly into the sun's atmosphere, zooming within 4 million miles of the surface and withstanding temperatures of up to 2,500 Fahrenheit.

Frontline in Talks With Gener8 to Create World's Biggest Tanker Fleet

Frontline, the tanker major owned by Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen, is in talks to buy or merge with Gener8 Maritime Inc., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Trump Likely to End Climate Deal

President Donald Trump said he would make an announcement Thursday on the Paris climate treaty, with three White House officials saying he is expected to withdraw from the accord, although the situation could change.

Oil Down on Investor Skepticism Over Production Cuts

Oil prices tumbled Wednesday as investors remained skeptical that production cuts by major producers will make a dent in global crude stocks.

June 01, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)