Brazil Court Orders Freezing of Joesley Batista Assets

A Brazilian court on Thursday ordered the freezing of 800 million reais ($247 million) in bank accounts belonging to the former chairman of embattled meatpacking giant JBS SA amid allegations of insider trading.

OneWeb Deal for Intelsat Collapsed Over Big Bondholder Haircut

Intelsat SA's deal to entice bondholders to support a combination with OneWeb Ltd. fell apart largely over the refusal of one group of bondholders to take a steep markdown on hundreds of millions of dollars on the face value of their bonds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blue Apron Files for IPO

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., a startup that offers cook-at-home meal delivery services, has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering.

UBS to Temporarily Adjust Broker Pay

UBS is temporarily revamping how it pays its U.S. brokers to comply with new retirement rules taking effect next week, a stopgap that minimizes the impact on clients as a review of the regulation plays out

Linde, Praxair Boards Approve Merger

Germany's Linde and its U.S. peer Praxair voted to approve a deal that would create the world's largest industrial-gas maker with a combined market value of $66.6 billion.

Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Telecom Italia Appoints Vivendi CEO as Chairman

Telecom Italia appointed Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud De Puyfontaine as chairman as the French media conglomerate increases its control over the Italian telecommunications group.

FCC to Vote on OneWeb's Satellite Internet Delivery to Remote Areas

Federal regulators plan to vote in June on a startup company's ambitious plans to use low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband service to hard-to-serve rural areas.

As Big Banks Keep Their Distance From Venezuela, Small Ones Get the Deals

Largely shunned by Wall Street, Venezuela is turning to small firms to arrange financing for its operations amid a collapsing economy and daily riots.

Taubman Centers Shareholders Vote in Favor of Company's Board Nominees

Shareholders of Taubman Centers voted in favor of the company's director nominees after a proxy battle prompted the luxury mall landlord to agree days before its annual meeting to hold annual elections for directors.

