Linde, Praxair Boards Approve Merger

Germany's Linde and its U.S. peer Praxair voted to approve a deal that would create the world's largest industrial-gas maker with a combined market value of $66.6 billion.

Google Will Help Publishers Prepare for a Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Next Year

Google has told publishers it will give them at least six months to prepare for a new ad-blocking tool the company is planning to introduce in its Chrome web browser next year, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

OneWeb Deal for Intelsat Collapsed Over Big Bondholder Haircut

Intelsat SA's deal to entice bondholders to support a combination with OneWeb Ltd. fell apart largely over the refusal of one group of bondholders to take a steep markdown on hundreds of millions of dollars on the face value of their bonds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Blue Apron Files for IPO

Blue Apron Holdings Inc., a startup that offers cook-at-home meal delivery services, has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering.

UBS to Temporarily Adjust Broker Pay

UBS is temporarily revamping how it pays its U.S. brokers to comply with new retirement rules taking effect next week, a stopgap that minimizes the impact on clients as a review of the regulation plays out

Petrobras CEO Says He Has No Plans to Step Down

The chief executive of Brazilian state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro said Thursday he plans to stay at the company until his term ends in 2019 regardless of whether embattled President Michel Temer is forced to leave office.

Telecom Italia Appoints Vivendi CEO as Chairman

Telecom Italia appointed Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud De Puyfontaine as chairman as the French media conglomerate increases its control over the Italian telecommunications group.

Senator: Two-Thirds of Recalled Takata Air Bags Unrepaired

Two-thirds of the more than 46 million recalled Takata air bags that risk rupturing haven't been repaired, a U.S. senator said.

Hewlett-Packard Darkened by Microsoft's Cloud

For the second consecutive quarter, the enterprise technology half of Hewlett-Packard's former empire has reported a sharp drop in server revenue. The main culprit, according to the company, is a "single Tier 1 customer" sharply reducing its spending. Several analysts believe that customer as Microsoft.

FCC to Vote on OneWeb's Satellite Internet Delivery to Remote Areas

Federal regulators plan to vote in June on a startup company's ambitious plans to use low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide broadband service to hard-to-serve rural areas.

