Uber Posts $708 Million Loss as Finance Head Leaves

Uber said its head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses despite growing revenue, adding to an exodus of top officials and setting the stage for a second major executive search.

Medicaid Was Overcharged $1.3 Billion for EpiPen, Watchdog Says

Medicaid paid $1.27 billion more for EpiPen allergic-reaction treatments than it should have from 2006 to 2016, well more than the sum Mylan NV said it agreed to pay to settle allegations, a government watchdog said.

Nomura Bought Controversial Venezuelan Bonds at Steep Discount

Nomura Securities bought about $100 million worth of Venezuelan government bonds last week as part of the same transaction that has landed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in the thick of a political controversy.

Exxon Shareholders Pressure Company on Climate Risks

Exxon Mobile shareholders delivered a major rebuke to the oil giant, calling for the company to share more information about how climate change and regulations could impact its operations.

Tesaro Explores Sale

Tesaro is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter, two months after the cancer-treatment developer won a key drug approval.

Aetna to Move Headquarters Out of Connecticut

Aetna plans to move its corporate headquarters out of Connecticut, dealing a blow to a state struggling with a widening budget deficit, stagnant population growth and rising unemployment.

German Shipping Firm Rickmers to File Bankruptcy

German shipping firm Rickmers Holding said it would file for insolvency, making it the latest victim of the crisis engulfing the global shipping sector.

EU Approves GE's Acquisition of Baker Hughes

General Electric secured unconditional approval from the European Union to combine its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes.

Boeing Finds an Ex-Im Bank Alternative

Boeing has sealed a deal for Italy's export credit agency to provide an initial $1.25 billion a year in guarantees for jetliner sales, partly to fill the void left by the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Arbitration Panel Rejects Gazprom's $34.5 Billion Claim in Ukraine Gas Dispute

Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said Wednesday that an arbitration tribunal had dismissed a $34.5 billion claim from Russian state gas giant PAO Gazprom over the terms of a disputed gas contract, marking a victory for Kiev in its efforts to reduce Russia's economic sway.

June 01, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)