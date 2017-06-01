Indonesia May CPI +4.33% on Year; +4.32% Expected

The inflation rate in Indonesia continued to gain pace in May as basic food prices rose at the start of the Ramadan month of fasting.

Year-over-year inflation accelerated to 4.33% in May from 4.17% in April. Compared with a month earlier, prices of goods and services rose 0.39% after rising by 0.09% in April, the official Central Statistics Agency said Friday.

The median forecast of 10 economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected 4.32% year-over-year inflation, and 0.30% monthly inflation.

Basic food commodity prices, which include rice, spices, meats, and cooking oil, rose 0.86% in May from April, the agency said.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices and prices regulated by the government, slowed to 3.20% in May.

