Germany to Auction EUR500 Million April 2026 Linker on June 6

The German Finance Agency will offer 500 million euros ($560 million) in its 2026-dated inflation-linked Bund at an auction June 6, the Bundesbank said Thursday.

The linker on offer is an existing issue that will be reopened.

Below are details of the auction:

Date of auction June 6, 2017

Issue 0.10% April 15, 2026 inflation-linked Bund

Amount on offer EUR500 mln

Settlement date June 8, 2017

The auction volume includes a tranche to be initially retained by the German Finance Agency for market-tending purposes.

The German Finance Agency manages the country's federal debt, while the Deutsche Bundesbank is responsible for conducting the debt auctions.

