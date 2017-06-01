Eli Lilly Financial Chief to Retire After 11 Years in Role

Eli Lilly & Co. said Thursday that longtime Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice will retire at the end of this year after more than a decade in the position.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Rice, who has spent 27 years at the pharmaceutical company, is also a member of Lilly's executive committee.

"Derica has been a core part of Lilly's turnaround, our innovation strategy and our consistent ability to set and then meet targets and commitments," Chief Executive David Ricks said.

Lilly is considering internal and external candidates to succeed Mr. Rice, who joined the company in 1990. He was promoted to his current role in May 2006.

Lilly shares, inactive premarket, have gained 8.2% this year.

Write to Imani Moise at imani.moise@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2017 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)