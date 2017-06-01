Dollar General Tops Street -- Market Talk

08:44 - Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) beats Wall Street's 1Q expectations on both the top and bottom lines. DG also says its recently approved acquisition of more than 300 new stores is expected to close this month. Analysts have questioned DG's plans to add 1,000 new locations this year as giants like Wal-Mart (WMT), Macy's (M) and J.C. Penney (JCP) have had to announce plans to shutter stores after over-expanding. DG shares up 4% in premarket trading to $76.25. (imani.moise@wsj.com; @moisenoise)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 01, 2017 08:59 ET (12:59 GMT)