Disney CEO Quits President's Business Advisory Council Over Climate Pact Pullout

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger is the latest business leader to express his displeasure with President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate agreement.

Mr. Iger tweeted on Thursday afternoon that as a "matter of principle" he would resign from the president's business advisory council due to the controversial decision Mr. Trump announced earlier in the day.

The Disney CEO's announcement came soon after Elon Musk, the head of electric-car maker Tesla Inc., announced he would step down from White House advisory groups for the same reason.

Mr. Iger, a Democrat, has previously been criticized for his presence on the council due to the [resident's policy stances, particularly on immigration.

At Disney's annual meeting of shareholders in March, the issue was repeatedly brought up by activists. Mr. Iger responded that he decided to remain on the council "to have the opportunity to present specific points of view directly to the president" and said his membership didn't indicate his or his company's support for any specific policies.

"I think actually it's a privileged opportunity to have a voice in the room," he added.

Mr. Iger missed the first meeting of the council in February due to a previously scheduled gathering or Disney's board of directors, which he chairs.

