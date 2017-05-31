What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The Pentagon conducted a successful test of a system designed to shoot down an ICBM, U.S. defense officials said, a demonstration that came amid rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear-weapons program.

Cybersecurity experts in South Korea say Pyongyang's hacking capabilities are improving quickly.

Trump's personal lawyer is being drawn into congressional Russia probes. Meanwhile, the White House communications chief quit.

Trump urged a change to Senate rules to let all bills pass with a simple majority, in hopes of advancing his tax and health-care agenda.

Two car bombings in Baghdad killed at least two dozen people and injured 60, in attacks that targeted families during Ramadan.

The Supreme Court said it would review an Ohio procedure that has sharply scaled back voting ranks.

U.K. Prime Minister May sought to revitalize her election campaign by focusing on the coming Brexit talks.

The EU's executive body proposed a steep rise in spending for 2018, the last full year of U.K. membership.

The Cleveland officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy holding a pellet gun in 2014 was fired.

A Czech court said a Russian who faces U.S. hacking charges can be extradited.

Died: Manuel Noriega, 83, Panama's former dictator and convicted drug lord.

