Trade Gap Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +180K (11) +177K
0830 Jobless Claims May 27 238K (17) 234K
0945 Markit Mfg PMI May N/A 52.5*
1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 55.0 (23) 54.8
1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.5% (16) -0.2%
N/A Auto Sales May 17.0M (15) 16.9M
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +184K (24) +211K
0830 Unemployment Rate May 4.4% (22) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** May +0.2% (19) +0.3%
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $46.2B (20) $43.7B
*May Flash Reading
**All private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
