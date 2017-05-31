On Our Radar

Trade Gap Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0815 ADP Jobs May +180K (11) +177K

0830 Jobless Claims May 27 238K (17) 234K

0945 Markit Mfg PMI May N/A 52.5*

1000 ISM Mfg PMI May 55.0 (23) 54.8

1000 Construction Spending Apr +0.5% (16) -0.2%

N/A Auto Sales May 17.0M (15) 16.9M

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls May +184K (24) +211K

0830 Unemployment Rate May 4.4% (22) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** May +0.2% (19) +0.3%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Apr $46.2B (20) $43.7B

*May Flash Reading

**All private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

